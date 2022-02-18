NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized with a head wound following a shooting Friday morning on Highway 29 near Highway 221 that shut down several lanes of the busy freeway for more than three hours.
The Napa County Sheriff said the shooting took place at 6:40 a.m. during the height of the morning commute. Highway 221 was shut down a short time later between Streblow and Magnolia drives near Napa Valley College.
Arriving officers discovered a shooting victim suffering from a head wound. The man was rendered aid at the scene and then rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Their condition has not been released.
About 8 minutes later, authorities received a call of an attempted carjacking in downtown Napa near Clay and Franklin streets. A suspect was taken into custody, but deputies were not saying if the two crimes were related.
Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, told the Napa Register that no injuries occurred related to the attempted carjacking.
No other details have been released. All lanes on Highway 221 were reopened by 10:42 a.m.
The Napa County Sheriff was asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call (707)253-4458.