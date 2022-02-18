OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — With a future move to Las Vegas still in play, the Oakland City Council overwhelmingly approved the final environmental impact report for the proposed new Howard Terminal Ball Park late Thursday night, maintaining hope the A’s will decide to remain in the Bay Area.

After hours of debate, councilmembers voted 6-2 — with Noel Gallo and Carroll Fife casing the negative votes — to approve the plan which was a major milestone in the city’s battle to remain the home of the American League franchise.

But there is still much work needed. A binding financial agreement between the city and the A’s must be hammered out.

A’s Team President Dave Kaval celebrated the vote in a social media post that described it as a “big step closer to a new waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal”.

During the debate, Fife asked the A’s to have a conversation with the people who live and have lived in areas such as West Oakland, which will be impacted by the project, because many people have concerns. Gallo maintained that the Coliseum location in his district is the best place for the A’s.

About 400 people commented over a period of about five hours before the vote. Tradespeople like plumbers and iron workers favored the project because it will mean jobs.

Others raised concerns about air quality, pollution, traffic and noise created by locating a stadium in the neighborhood.

“Tonight’s vote by the City Council was a historic moment for Oakland’s future,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “The companion resolution by Councilmembers Bas, Kaplan, and Kalb ensures that all Oaklanders will benefit from the proposed waterfront ballpark district, and that a world-class development with 18 acres of new public parks, 3,000 units of housing – including new affordable housing – will get built with the most sustainable and highest environmental standards on our waterfront.”

Schaaf called Thursday night’s action “more than just a milestone”.

“It’s a giant leap forward in our shared mission to create a regional destination that gives back our waterfront to the public, connects a new vibrant neighborhood to our downtown, and provides tens of thousands good union jobs for our residents – and it does it all while keeping our beloved A’s rooted in Oakland,” Schaaf added.