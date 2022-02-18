OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland mother, still heartbroken by the the 2018 slaying of her 27-year-old son at a neighborhood bus stop, issued a plea Friday for anyone to come forward with information that may lead to the identity of the shooter.

Carol Jones called her son a “gentle giant” and recalled that fateful day on Oakland Police Dept. twitter page.

“He was like a gentle giant, he didn’t bother nobody,” Jones said. “He got along with everybody. If you did not know him, he was not going to speak or talk with you. He was just a quiet person.”

At the time of the shooting, Jones was in her nearby home, going through her daily routine.

“I was folding his clothes, getting ready to put them in his room and I heard gunshots,” she said. “Dat, dat, dat, dat.”

She hopes the renewed publicity about the case brings in new leads.

“This was senseless, something needs to be done about it,” Jones said. “Somebody knows something. All I need is for someone to speak up and speak out.”

On 2/3/18 Patrick Scott was fatally shot by an unknown person while waiting for a bus at 62nd & Market Streets. The FBI & #Oakland Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $30k for info leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. Homicide Section 510-238-3821 pic.twitter.com/zK9VdGI0Y2 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 17, 2022

On February 3, 2018, Scott was waiting at a bus stop at 62nd and Market streets near his home on the way to his grandmother’s house when someone approached him and fired multiple shots.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of one or more suspects involved. Oakland Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $10,000 for information.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Patrick Scott, Jr.,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair in a press statement. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime. Please help us find justice for Patrick and his family.”

“I continue to support the pursuit of justice for the homicide of Patrick Scott, Jr.,” said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong in a press statement. “OPD continues to be committed to identifying the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Scott, Jr. and all families of unsolved homicide victims in Oakland. I join the Scott family in asking the public, if you have information that can help this investigation, please share it with law enforcement.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the FBI’s San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400 or online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.