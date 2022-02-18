OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At a heated online meeting Friday night, the Oakland Unified School District board board voted to go ahead with plans to close or truncate 11 schools despite vociferous community opposition.
The meeting was called to address the intense backlash that sprang up after the district’s Feb. 8 decision to close or merge a number of schools that were identified as being under-enrolled.
On Friday the board held firm to that plan, rejecting a proposal to postpone the proposed closures until the end of the next school year.
Will be updated.