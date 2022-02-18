PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A Petaluma woman has been arrested twice over the span of two days on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, the woman was seen driving into Steamer Landing park by officers who were speaking to a man not involved in the incident. Police said the woman was speeding into the parking lot, struck a curb and appeared disoriented when she left her vehicle.

During a field sobriety test, officers said she performed poorly. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Jillian Jimenez, was then arrested on driving under the influence of medications and narcotics and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Police said her car, which was legally parked, remained locked at the scene in accordance with department policy and state law.

Around 10 p.m. the next day, officers patrolling in the area of East D Street and Edith Street spotted a vehicle that nearly collided with several parked cars and their patrol car. Officers then pulled over the vehicle. The woman, identified by officers as Jimenez, showed signs of alcohol intoxication.

Following a field sobriety test, Jimenez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Jimenez had been arrested by Petaluma officers on January 30 and on Sunday on unrelated offenses.

According to jail records, Jimenez remains in custody as of Friday. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.