OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A man from Richmond and another from Oakland were killed in separate shootings in East Oakland in the last 24 hours, police said Friday.
The first shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue. Responding officers found a male victim who was a Richmond resident injured at the scene.
He was transported to an area hospital following the shooting and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Early Friday morning, the Oakland man died in the 3400 block of 35th Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. He was shot just before 12:30 a.m.
Police were notified of gunshots nearby by the city’s gunshot detection system and officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of both victims were unavailable Friday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
Oakland police are asking for help solving the crimes. Anyone with information can call the department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.