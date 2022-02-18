SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was found shot inside a vehicle in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
San Francisco officers from Mission Station found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue a few minutes before 8 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Officers and investigators remained at the scene to investigate but no arrests had been made as of 9 p.m.
Police are asking nyone with information regarding the case to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 23rd St and San Jose Ave due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.
Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/AcIHRivgNG
— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) February 19, 2022