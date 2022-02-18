COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:Crime, San Francisco News, SFPD, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was found shot inside a vehicle in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Francisco officers from Mission Station found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue a few minutes before 8 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Officers and investigators remained at the scene to investigate but no arrests had been made as of 9 p.m.

Police are asking nyone with information regarding the case to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.