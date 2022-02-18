SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) – A 34-year-old man was arrested this week after an argument on a Samtrans bus between two passengers escalated into a stabbing, San Mateo County authorities said.
According to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, the 34-year-old suspect and a 50-year-old male victim were on a bus traveling on El Camino Real near Belmont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when an argument broke out between the two. Prosecutors said the reason for the argument was not immediately known.
The suspect and the victim began to fight, prosecutors said. Other passengers on the bus pulled them apart and the suspect walked to the front of the bus.
Several minutes later, authorities said the suspect walked to the back of the bus with an 8½ knife and threatened to kill the victim. He then swung the knife at the victim, striking him at least once in the arm.
Prosecutors said passengers then subdued the suspect before deputies arrived to arrest the 34-year-old, identified as James David Taylor of San Francisco.
Court records said Taylor faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to jail records, Taylor is being held without bail. Taylor’s next court appearance is on February 24.