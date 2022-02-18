SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced an arrest Friday in connection with at least nine bank robberies that have taken place across the city over the past month.

The robberies, which began on January 25, all followed a similar modus operandi where the suspect would hand the teller a threatening note demanding money, SFPD said in a statement. In eight of the nine incidents, the tellers provided the suspect cash before he fled the scene.

During the robbery spree, police said the suspect allegedly robbed two banks in one day on January 27 and three banks in a single day on February 5.

San Francisco Police Investigating Bank Robbery Series The investigation is being led by the SFPD Robbery Detail and is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. ➡️ https://t.co/znjRctDbn4 pic.twitter.com/cTEdo2YUFr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2022

List of incidents the suspect is accused of committing:

• January 25 on the 3800 block of 3rd St.

• January 27 on the 2900 block of Mission St.

• January 27 on the 600 block of 8th St.

• February 1 on the 2600 block of San Bruno Ave.

• February 5 on the 4600 block of Mission St.

• February 5 on the 1800 block of 19th Ave.

• February 5 on the 2300 block of 16th St.

• February 9 on the 4600 block of Mission St.

• February 17 on the 4900 block of 3rd Street.

Following an investigation, plainclothes officers arrested the suspect on the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue on Thursday without incident. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Willie Thomas, was booked on nine counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree attempted robbery.

Police said Thomas was also booked on a warrant out of Solano County.

According to jail records, Thomas is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.