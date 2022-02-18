PLEASANTON (KPIX) – East Bay residents looking for a good meal should check out the “Taste Tri-Valley” event that locals are hoping will provide a boost in business.
The "restaurant week" that starts on Friday actually runs for a full ten days through Feb. 27th and will feature area restaurants hosting special events and offering unique menu items.
Eddie Westmoreland has owned Eddie Papa's American Hangout in Pleasanton for about 14 years. It's one of dozens of restaurants participating in the event. The pandemic has cut into the bottom lines at many restaurants, with business still struggling after nearly two years of COVID shutdowns and restrictions.
"The last two years have been easily been the hardest ever in the industry," said Westmoreland. "Every restaurant that survived was able to do it by shifting and rebranding and focusing on what they needed to do. So just getting through it has been amazing."
The 10-day event spotlights restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville and comes at a time when COVID regulations are easing and the weather seems anything but typical for February in the Bay Area. More information including a list of participating restaurants can be found at the Taste Tri-Valley website.