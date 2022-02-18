SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman who stayed with a disabled vehicle while her male companion went for help was fatally struck by a Ram truck early Thursday morning on southbound Highway 101 in Sonoma County by a driver who fled the scene, according the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said a Chevrolet S-10 truck driven by 36-year-old Brandon Frame of Kelseyville was traveling southbound on Highway 101 south of Limerick Lane around 12:30 a.m. when it ran out of gas.
The truck stopped on the right shoulder and Frame walked to get help while his female passenger stayed with the vehicle. When Frame returned to the Chevrolet, he discovered his female companion had been hit by a vehicle and was lying in the roadway. Frame called 911 to report the emergency.
Santa Rosa CHP units responded and the woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing, but evidence indicates the suspect vehicle is a silver or similar colored 2019-2021 Ram truck.
The truck has collision damage to the right front and possibly on the right side. The has yet to be located, but the CHP was investigating multiple leads.
The CHP was asking anyone with information to contact its Santa Rosa office at (707)588-1400.