NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized with a head wound and a suspect charged with attempted murder following a shooting Friday morning on Highway 29 near Highway 221 that shut down several lanes of the busy road for more than three hours.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Tuong Nguyen was being held on attempted murder, carjacking and a felon in possession of firearm charges.

Investigators said Nguyen shot the driver of a white pickup truck through a passenger window on Highway 29 at 6:40 a.m. during the height of the morning commute.

The victim was able to call 911 despite suffering a head wound. Arriving officers rendered aid to him and then rushed him to the hospital and was awaiting surgery. His condition has not been released.

Nguyen also was allegedly involved in a carjacking in downtown Napa near Clay and Franklin streets. He was stopped in the vehicle on Highway 221 and taken into custody. The carjacking victim was not injured.

Highway 221 was shut down a short time later between Streblow and Magnolia drives near Napa Valley College. Traffic was backed up for hours as investigators remained on scene with lanes blocked. At around noon, the road reopened.

People in downtown Napa told KPIX they were shocked to learn about the carjacking and the freeway shooting just a few miles away happening on the same day. They hope these were isolated incidents for the otherwise quiet community.

“My mother-in-law from New Jersey actually just texted me a few seconds ago, said Napa resident Nova Cadamatre. “She said, ‘Oh, have you heard about this shooting incident? None of you were on the road, right?’ That was pretty shocking.”

“It’s honestly kind of surprising,” said Napa resident Christian Allison. “From the past couple of years I’ve lived here, I haven’t really seen or heard a whole ton.”

While some residents say their fears about shootings while driving have increased no matter where they are in the Bay Area, others still feel far removed from those crimes in Napa.

“It’s a great valley,” Cadamatre said. “It’s a safe place to live. It’s a wonderful area. You just don’t hear about things like this in Napa.”

The Napa County Sheriff was asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call (707)253-4458.

Shawn Chitnis contributed to this report.