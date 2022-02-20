COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, CHP, Crash, eastbound, I-580, I-80, Oakland, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An early morning collision on eastbound I-80 at I-580 past the Bay Bridge toll plaza is slowing traffic Sunday, according to reports.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash shortly before 7 a.m., reporting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of I-80 coming off the Bay Bridge.

The collision involved at least one vehicle that was seriously damaged. A later post said two eastbound lanes were closed.

CHP have not released any details about the crash. Authorities have not said when lanes will be cleared. Drivers should anticipate delays in the area.