OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An early morning collision on eastbound I-80 at I-580 past the Bay Bridge toll plaza is slowing traffic Sunday, according to reports.
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash shortly before 7 a.m., reporting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of I-80 coming off the Bay Bridge.
#Accident 80 eastbound after the #BayBridge Toll Plaza. No lanes are blocked, but the #KCBSPhoneForce reports a heavy police and or #CHP presence in the area as well. #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 20, 2022
The collision involved at least one vehicle that was seriously damaged. A later post said two eastbound lanes were closed.
A look at one of the wrecked vehicles involved in this #crash 80 east at 580. The two left lanes are blocked and traffic is slow from the Toll Plaza. Photo courtesy Cal Trans. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/8R47ULVguJ
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 20, 2022
CHP have not released any details about the crash. Authorities have not said when lanes will be cleared. Drivers should anticipate delays in the area.