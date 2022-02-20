OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal traffic collision closed northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland for several hours early Sunday morning.
CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews responded to reports just after 12:30 a.m. of a body in the right lane of the highway and of an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.READ MORE: Fog Advisory in Bay Area Cancelled; Cooler Temps, Light Rain in Forecast
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 12:53 a.m. closing all northbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at the exit to Interstate Highway 980.READ MORE: Crash on Eastbound I-80 Snarls Traffic Coming Off Bay Bridge
CHP later reported that the crash involved a motorcycle.
#Oakland #Highway880 All traffic is being taken off at Eastbound 980, although a number of cars are stranded at a dead stop between the 980 split and the crash. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/PBCblmAUhn
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 20, 2022
CHP reported that the scene had been cleared by 4:30 a.m.MORE NEWS: People Embrace First Weekend of Maskless Activities in San Francisco
