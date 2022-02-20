COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal traffic collision closed northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland for several hours early Sunday morning.

CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews responded to reports just after 12:30 a.m. of a body in the right lane of the highway and of an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 12:53 a.m. closing all northbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at the exit to Interstate Highway 980.

CHP later reported that the crash involved a motorcycle.

CHP reported that the scene had been cleared by 4:30 a.m.

