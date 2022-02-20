SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found injured in the Mission District Friday evening, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Police Department released details about the investigation on Sunday.
On Friday at around 7:49 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue after a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 36-year-old male victim inside a vehicle on scene who suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The investigation of the fatal shooting is being led by the SFPD Homicide detail.
Police did not provide any possible suspect information. No arrests have been made and the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.