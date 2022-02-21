SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The springlike weather that the Bay Area and northern California have enjoyed for the last week is about to end as an arctic cold front puts most of the country into a deep freeze.

The Bay Area forecast calls for temperatures to start cooling Sunday with a rapid change in the weather by Monday or Tuesday.

Is there a chance for precip on Tuesday? Yup (best chances down the Central Coast). But let's look ahead to Wednesday. Coldest temps of the week are expected Wed. morning. Some sheltered areas will be at or below freezing. Make a plan to stay warm.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/kfuOpL5amc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2022

On Monday, a dry cold front will bring cooler air to the Bay Area with blustery winds by Monday evening. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 39 in San Francisco, 33 in San Jose and 30 in Livermore.

The region may experience a chance of showers by Tuesday morning with snow levels down to the 2,000-foot level.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers from San Francisco southward.

A weather system will bring small chances for rain showers and high elevation snow to parts of the area on Tuesday. Best chances for the Central Coast. Also look for *much* colder temps through mid week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UM6SwGPAd9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2022

The most rain any area is estimated to receive is half an inch near Big Sur, while most areas will only see .10 of an inch of precipitation.

As for snow, the forecast indicated the best chances are over portions of the Santa Lucia Mountain Range on Tuesday night.

The most any area is expected to receive is 2 to 3 inches in the mountains east of Big Sur. The higher elevations in the Salinas Valley may see about an inch of snow.

A dense fog advisory that was issued Sunday morning for Marin County, North Bay valleys, northern Salinas Valley and Monterey Bay was cancelled early.

Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less, according to the advisory issued at 4:18 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory urged people to drive carefully and to prepare for sudden visibility changes. The advisory was expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m., but was cancelled early at around 8:19 a.m.

Visibility has steadily improved across much of the area, so we have decided to cancel the Dense Fog Advisory a little early. Small pockets of fog may still linger through 10 AM PST, so please continue to use caution if on the roadways this morning.#CAwx #CAfog pic.twitter.com/ZDzk483FGW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2022

