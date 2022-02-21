SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — A driver who fled his overturned vehicle as it burned in the front yard of a Santa Rosa home remained at large Monday morning.
Santa Rosa police said the collision took place at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Steele and Coffey lanes.
An officer on patrol saw the collision and immediately responded. He spotted the suspect running from the car, which had caught fire in the front yard of a home. The vehicle had also taken out a large tree and knocked out power to the area.
Flames from the crash did not damage the home. Arriving officers began a search for the suspect but didn’t find him.
It was not known whether the suspect was injured in the crash. He is described as about 6 feet tall, wearing a brown/plaid jacket or long-sleeve shirt.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that would assist investigators is asked to contact Santa Rosa police by using an online tip line at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.