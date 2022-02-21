NOVATO (CBS SF) — A suspect who fled a traffic stop in Novato was finally taken into custody after a California Highway Patrol aerial pursuit ended with a crash and arrest on Montgomery St. in San Francisco.

Novato police said the incident began at 3:48 p.m. Sunday when an officer, who was patrolling the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, responded to a 911 report of a man manipulating a handgun in the driver seat of a vehicle which was parked near Target.

Moments later, the officer located a black SUV backed into a parking space which matched the description provided by the 911 caller. As he attempted to contact the driver, the officer saw a black handgun in the vehicle.

The driver immediately began driving toward the officer, narrowly missing him as he fled the area. Fortunately, the officer was not injured.

A pursuit followed and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver did not stop and began driving recklessly in opposite lanes of traffic.

For the safety of the public, the officer stopped the pursuit. Another officer spotted the vehicle as it traveled west on Rowland Blvd. and continued to pursue the suspect vehicle south on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol then took over as the vehicle reached Highway 37. CHP officers eventually discontinued their ground pursuit once a CHP aircraft was overhead.

The vehicle continued into San Francisco where the suspect ultimately crashed on Montgomery St. San Francisco Police officers located and detained the driver. Two replica firearms were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Shawn Green. Records indicated Green was on parole and had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary from Alameda County. He was arrested for multiple charges including assault on an officer, reckless evasion, displaying of a replica firearm and was booked at Marin County Jail.