ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are asking residents living near the scene of a recent armed robbery and assault to check home security cameras for footage that could help with the investigation.
An armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.
Investigators are looking for critical information from before, during, and after the incident, police said on social media.
The suspect has only been described a 6-foot tall Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, with black/gold shoes.
Police are asking residents to check home security camera footage, from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 16, for the 1900, 2000 and 2100 blocks of Central Avenue; the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Willow Street; and the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Chestnut Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Alameda police's violent crimes unit, (510) 337-8336.
