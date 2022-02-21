KYIV (CBS News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he will recognize the independence of two Russian-backed breakaway republics in the east of Ukraine.
The Biden administration warned last week that the move would violate international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty, and would “necessitate a swift and firm response” from America and its allies.
The Russian leader’s decision effectively signals that Moscow is no longer interested in negotiating with the West to find a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis based on cease-fire deals hammered out eight years ago, which have been consistently pointed to by both sides as the only viable framework for an agreement.