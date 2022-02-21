PETALUMA (BCN) — Police are searching for a 30-year-old Petaluma man suspected of stabbing a victim in a local park Sunday evening, sending the person to the hospital.
Officers responded to Steamer Landing Park about 6:20 p.m. and found a victim with multiple stab wounds. They also spotted a suspect fleeing with a knife, headed toward downtown Petaluma, police said.READ MORE: Gas Pump Sticker Shock Sending Chills Into California Weekend Travel; 'Weeks Ahead Could Be Rather Ugly'
The victim, who was alert and conscious, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim had argued three hours earlier with an unknown person over a missing tablet device. That person returned to Steamer Landing Park with Angel Recinos-Guevara, who allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso with a fixed blade kitchen knife, police said.READ MORE: Putin Says He'll Recognize Independence of Ukraine Breakaway Regions, Escalating Tensions
Recinos-Guevara’s whereabouts are unknown and police are searching for him.
Recinos-Guevara has had encounters with Petaluma police before. Last July, he was arrested after allegedly attacking and robbing a victim at the Petaluma Recycle Center. In that incident, he was booked into Sonoma County Jail for robbery and violation of probation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372, or use ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.MORE NEWS: Fleeing Novato Suspect Arrested After Crashing On Montgomery Street In San Francisco
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.