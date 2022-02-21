WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) — Police activity surrounding a suspicious person on a BART train closed the Walnut Creek station for a short period Monday evening before the person was detained, according to authorities.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted that police activity at the station was causing delays shortly after 5:30 p.m.

There is a delay developing at Walnut Creek in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 22, 2022

The station was briefly closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. with trains holding outside the station and mutual aid being provided by Contra Costa County Connections.

About a half an hour later, BART officials said that trains had begun single tracking through the station. The Walnut Creek BART station re-opened a short time later.

Normal train service has been restored at Walnut Creek station. Expect residual delays in both directions of 10-15 minutes from Walnut Creek. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 22, 2022

A BART spokesperson confirmed that officers were investigating a “suspicious person.”

Police later told KPIX that the suspicious person on train was detained. Authorities said there were initial reports involving weapons and the possibility that someone was being held hostage hostage, but those remained unfounded at this point

Police said trains were held while officers responded. One person was detained, but police did not offer any additional details. The were some residual delays after the station re-opened.

