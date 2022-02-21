WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Biden plans to impose sanctions targeting two Russia-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine in a swift response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the regions as independent, the White House said Monday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Mr. Biden will “soon” issue an executive order that bars “new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in” the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
The order from Mr. Biden will also provide authority to impose sanctions on “any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” Psaki said, adding the administration will further “announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”