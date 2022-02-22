First Alert Weather Get Latest Updates on Arctic Cold Front
Filed Under:East Oakland, Fire, Oakland, Oakland Fire Department

OAKLAND (BCN) — A two-alarm fire burned a duplex in East Oakland Tuesday night, the fire department said.

The fire was reported at a single-story duplex about 6:45 p.m. at 82nd Avenue and Plymouth Street in East Oakland. It was upgraded to two alarms at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to the Oakland Fire Department’s Twitter feed.

The fire was declared “under control” at 7 p.m., according to the department’s incident commander.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. No one was reported injured.