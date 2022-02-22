LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A freeze warning for much of the Bay Area goes into effect beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday and running through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday afternoon, a hail and wind advisory was issued for the areas of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville. Ominous black clouds looming over the Livermore Valley quickly turned to widespread hail on Vasco Road and throughout the region.

Freeze Warning updated to include inland portions of the South Bay such as San Jose. Take action now to prepare and check on those without adequate access to shelter, including your pets. #cawx pic.twitter.com/4GgnY8NUcS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022

On trails across the East Bay, bundled-up was the attire of the day as even the California poppies were shying away from the chill.

“It’s cold and windy and getting to be brisk,” said Lawrence and Ruth Mersmann of Walnut Creek.

With the cold kicking in, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District wants people to read the manufacturer’s instructions on their space heaters and furnaces to prevent a carbon monoxide or fire tragedy.

“Make sure it’s well maintained, in the case of space heaters. Don’t use them near — common sense, but don’t use them near any flammable objects, bedding curtains, things like that,” said spokesman Steve Hill. “Any heating device that you use in your home has the potential to emit carbon monoxide if it’s not properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer.”

In December, a Pittsburg woman died and her family was sickened from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the Livermore Valley, wineries are keeping a close eye on the weather. Aggressively warm February temperatures did set the vines in motion, but the growth isn’t enough to warrant too much worry.

“I’m really not concerned today. Maybe a couple of weeks from now that could be a different story, but we haven’t gotten bud break yet. We’re close,” said Rhonda Wood of Wood Family Vineyards, where pruning was set late this week or early next week.

