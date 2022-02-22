SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian, who was trespassing on the tracks south of Hillsdale Station in San Mateo, was fatally struck by a northbound passenger train Tuesday afternoon.
Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said in a news release that the 1:52 p.m. collision involved northbound train #119.
Emergency personnel quickly arrived at the accident site, but the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.
Trains were held on the northbound track while trains move at restricted speeds on the southbound track. By 3:15 p.m. normal traffic resumed on the track in time for the afternoon commute.
There were approximately 44 passengers onboard train #119 with no reported injuries. This was Caltrain's 2nd fatality of 2022.
“While it is too early in the investigation to determine whether this was intentional or accidental, the final cause of death and identification of the individual will be determined by the coroner’s office,” the transit agency said in a news release. “No matter what the circumstances, it is always regrettable when a life is lost. Caltrain reminds everyone to be safe around train tracks.”