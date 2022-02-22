PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Sunday in a local park.
Officers had initially identified the suspect as Angel Recinos-Guevara but could not locate him.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Petaluma officers arrested Recinos-Guevara near Walnut Park downtown, they said. Officers say he surrendered without incident.
On Feb. 20 at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers arrived at Steamer Landing Park after getting a 911 call about a possible stabbing. As they arrived, the suspect fled the scene toward downtown "with the knife," police said.
The officers found the victim conscious and alert but with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where the wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening.
The dispute was apparently over a missing tablet device, police said.
Recinos-Guevara was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
