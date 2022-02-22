PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Pittsburg Police were investigating the first homicide of the year for the East Bay city.

According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 22, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Leland Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two male shooting victims at the residence, police said.

Officers began life-saving efforts on the two men until medical personnel arrived at the house.

One of the men suffered critical injuries and died at the scene. The second man was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital for further treatment and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officers were later informed that a third man had arrived at an area hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the initial portions of the investigation, officers allege that several family members had gathered at the house following the death of an elderly family member. During the event, several men started arguing. At some point, several shots were fired, police allege.

One man at the house was placed under arrest by officers.

The Pittsburg Police Department Investigations Division and CSI personnel responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives are working to locate evidence and obtain detailed information from witnesses, PPD said.

The Pittsburg Police Department requests the public’s assistance and asks anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at (925) 252-4040.



