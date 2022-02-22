SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The driver and a passenger inside a stolen vehicle were arrested in a San Mateo neighborhood Tuesday after crashing while trying to elude officers.
San Mateo police said officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle at around 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 26th Place and Flores St. When officers arrived, the vehicle began to drive away at a high rate of speed southbound on Hacienda St.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a fence and shrubbery of a home at Hacienda and 30th Ave. Police said the driver then attempted to flee on foot but officers ordered him to stop and he complied. He was identified as 26-year-old Ronil Sharma of San Mateo.
The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Modesto resident Jaime Godinez, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said a search turned up drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine; in addition a plastic bag with 11.34 grams of meth was found in the area where Sharma attempted to flee. Both Godinez and Sharma had also stolen license plates in the area nearby, police said.
Godinez was later booked into San Mateo County Jail for petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and conspiracy. Sharma was later booked into San Mateo County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, petty theft, reckless driving causing injury, committing a felony while on bail or release, and conspiracy.