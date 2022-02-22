SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting near the Civic Center that left a man hospitalized, according to authorities.
According to SFPD, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fulton and Hyde Streets after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers came on the on scene and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not provide any other details or suspect description. So far no arrest has been made. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.