SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol investigators have unraveled the mystery behind a man whose body was discovered in the roadway of eastbound I-580 near the San Quentin exit over the weekend.
CHP officers responded to a 911 call reporting a solo vehicle collision around 11:48 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-580 in between Main Street-San Quentin Village exit and prior to the Sir Francis Drake Boulevard exit.
The vehicle was unoccupied with damage consistent with having been involved in collision with a fixed object. Reportedly the vehicle involved in the collision had been previously observed travelling across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in an erratic manner at a high rate of speed.
A body was found nearby.
CHP investigators believe Erick Omar Gonzalez Vasquez, the registered owner the vehicle involved in the collision, was attempting to cross the highway after the crash and was struck by multiple vehicles travelling eastbound on I-580. He sustained catastrophic traumatic injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
The drivers of the vehicles who struck Gonzalez Vasquez failed to yield and left the scene. They remain at large.
Gonzalez Vasquez was 21-years-old, lived in Sunnyvale and was a native of Guatemala. The cause and manner of his death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the CHP and the Marin County coroner.