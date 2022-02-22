SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s medical examiner has identified the teenage girl found dead of a possible drug overdose in the city’s South of Market district as a Stanislaus County resident.
The victim was identified as 16-year-old Victorria Moran-Hidalgo. The medical examiner's office did not disclose any additional information surrounding her death.
Moran-Hidalgo was found dead at around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning on the 600 block of Minna Street between 7th and 8th Streets, an alley often dotted by homeless tents.
The medical examiner's office declared the death suspicious, leading to an investigation led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.
Anyone with information about the teen’s death was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.