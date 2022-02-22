SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Bay Bridge when someone stopped, got out and set off illegal fireworks.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes heading into San Francisco.
Police were trying to find the culprits, but so far, no one has been arrested.
The display lasted several minutes and could be seen all across the Bay. The stunt lit up social media, as well, with videos and eyewitness accounts on Twitter that for the most part, were pleasantly suprised.
One observer said, "No idea why there were fireworks from the bay bridge, just happy they happened. Life is so damn good, keep it coming!"
Fireworks are illegal in San Francisco and Alameda County.