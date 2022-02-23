SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — A fire ignited in a debris pile outside of a Rite Aid pharmacy in Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning, spreading into the building and causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.
Santa Rosa fire officials said the blaze was reported at 12:04 a.m. at the store located at 955 Stony Point Road.READ MORE: San Jose Police Arrest Suspect In Dozens Of Smash-And-Grab Burglaries
When crews arrived, they found a pile of wood pallets and other debris burning against the back corner of the store. Heat from the blaze had shattered the exterior glass windows and doors, allowing flames to spread into the building’s rear storage area.READ MORE: UPDATE: One Dead, Three Injured In San Francisco Freeway Homeless Encampment Fire
The flames also spread to the gas meter, igniting an intense natural gas fire that firefighters were eventually able to extinguish with the help of the building’s fire sprinkler system.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Flyers Left In Palo Alto Neighborhoods
The store was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside the building. Much of the retail area of the store had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.