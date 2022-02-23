DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A Dumpster fire on the trailer of a truck that was traveling on Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon snarled traffic near Discovery Bay, according to authorities.
According to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, two engines responded to reports of the truck hauling a Dumpster trailer that was on fire on Highway 4 — also known as the Byron Highway — just west of Discovery Bay.READ MORE: Power Outage Affecting 77,000 In Berkeley, Albany, El Cerrito, Richmond
After controlling the fire, firefighters moved the trailer to a different location. Highway 4 was shutdown during the incident.
Discovery Bay: At 4pm Engines 59 and 52 were called for a dumpster trailer that was on fire on Highway 4 just west of Discovery Bay. Units were able to get the fire under control and relocate the trailer to another location. Highway 4 was shutdown during this incident.
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) February 24, 2022
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted that traffic was diverted to Byer and Bixler Roads, causing delays.
Update – #Byron there is a fire inside a dumpster on the back of a truck on #Byron Hwy near #Highway4. Traffic is being diverted to #Byer Rd / #Bixler Rd Expect Delays!
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 24, 2022
