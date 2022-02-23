First Alert Weather Get Latest Updates on Arctic Cold Front
DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A Dumpster fire on the trailer of a truck that was traveling on Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon snarled traffic near Discovery Bay, according to authorities.

According to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, two engines responded to reports of the truck hauling a Dumpster trailer that was on fire on Highway 4 — also known as the Byron Highway — just west of Discovery Bay.

After controlling the fire, firefighters moved the trailer to a different location. Highway 4 was shutdown during the incident.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted that traffic was diverted to Byer and Bixler Roads, causing delays.

The incident was eventually cleared and traffic began moving smoothly.

