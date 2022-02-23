MANTECA (CBS13) — The Manteca Police Department recently arrested two people after recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.
On Feb. 21st, 27-year-old Tyres McGhee and 39-year-old Corryn Graves grabbed two Kohl's carts and gathered merchandise valued at $3,176, and started to push the carts out of the Manteca location.
Kohl’s Loss Prevention recognized them from their prior theft attempts and quickly contacted Manteca Police.
The suspects were arrested without incident by an officer while trying to run to their vehicle.
Police discovered an additional $2,000 worth of Big Lots and Harbor Freight stolen merchandise inside the vehicle.
Both suspects admitted to being involved with organized retail theft for the past year between Manteca and the bay area targeting Kohls, JCPenney, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and Ross multiple times a week.
The suspects are in custody at the San Joaquin County for multiple felony charges.