BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — There was an outpouring of support from parents, teachers and students Wednesday for a Brentwood elementary school crossing guard who was harassed by a group of protesters because she was wearing a hijab while performing her duties.

Superintendent Dana Eaton sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident that took place Tuesday.

“I need to inform you of a situation that your children may have witnessed this morning,” he wrote. “As students were arriving at school, a group of protestors were near the intersection of Central and Rose Brook Terrace. A Ron Nunn School Crossing Guard, who wears a hijab, was crossing students, when the statement ‘This is not the Taliban, this is America, take off your mask’ was directed at her multiple times.”

“This type of hate speech has no place in our schools or in our community,” he continued. “I am devastated for our dedicated crossing guard who had to endure that speech this morning. I am very concerned that multiple students heard the same hate speech on their way to school and wanted to alert parents. We reported this incident to the Brentwood Police Department.”

On Wednesday morning, Eaton posted a photo on twitter of flowers, a balloon and other items placed near the intersection as a thank you and sign of support for the school guard.

“So touched to see so many Ron Nunn Families personally express their appreciation for their crossing guard this morning,” he posted. “It was very special. Thank you to all.”

The Brentwood police have no responded to a request for a comment on the incident.