SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was killed in a house fire near San Jose’s downtown area Thursday evening, authorities said.
The San Jose Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family residence on the 200 block of N. 7th St. between E. St. James St. and E. Julian St. at 9:36 p.m.
The fire was placed under control at 10:10 p.m.
Firefighters removed one person from the home who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire. No additional information was immediately available.