SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman who was struck by a Valley Transportation Authority bus on Feb. 9th has succumbed to her injuries becoming the 9th pedestrian to die this year in San Jose, authorities announced Wednesday.

The San Jose police said responded to the area of Senter Road and Needles Drive at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 9th for a collision involving a Valley Transportation Authority bus and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 1999 Gilig bus driven by an adult male stopped at a bus stop for a waiting rider, but the woman was not wearing a mask and was not allowed to board the bus.

As the bus pulled away from the curb, the woman tripped and fell to the ground. At this time, investigators said, it was not known what caused her to trip and fall.

As the bus pulled away, the back tires of the vehicle ran over the victim. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On February 21st, the woman — whose identity has not been released — succumbed to her injuries.

The bus driver cooperated with the investigation and has given police a statement.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

