SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival announced its 2022 lineup and headliners on Wednesday.
A parade of bands, ranging from hard rock and heavy metal to emo, will be headlining each of night of the four-day festival, set to happen Oct. 6-9 at Discovery Park.READ MORE: Persistent California Drought Forces Feds To Severely Cut Back Water Allocations
Slipknot will be Thursday headliner to open the festival. KISS will take the Friday spot, while My Chemical Romance will be on Saturday.
The Foo Fighters — who are no strangers to Sacramento and Northern California, having just played at the Golden 1 Center in December — will be the festival’s closer on Sunday.READ MORE: San Jose Police Arrest Suspect In Dozens Of Smash-And-Grab Burglaries
More than 90 bands are lined up for the festival’s four stages, organizers say, including the likes of Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Judas Priest, Lamb of God, Papa Roach and Shinedown.
Aftershock has become Sacramento’s biggest annual event. Organizers said the 2021 version – back after being canceled the year before due the COVID-19 pandemic – saw around 40,000 people each day.MORE NEWS: Contentious Use-Of-Force Agreement Between SFPD, District Attorney's Office Extended 60 Days
Information regarding the purchase of passes for the festival can be bought on Aftershock’s official website.