STOCKTON (BCN) — A 54-year-old woman was fatally shot by a Stockton police officer on Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly hit two patrol cars, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Events unfolded about 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, when a Stockton police car was reportedly hit by a motorist in the area of Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday on social media.

The officer in the patrol car was uninjured and the motorist fled the scene.

Another Stockton patrol officer later spotted the car after it ran a red light at Fresno Avenue and Highway 4, and tried to pull it over, authorities said. The vehicle didn’t stop and led the officer on a chase southbound on Roberts Road, continuing to the east end of Rolerson Road.

The officer got out of his patrol car and ordered the driver to leave the vehicle, but the driver reportedly shifted into reverse and rammed the patrol unit. The impact caused the door of the patrol car hit the officer, knocking him down, the sheriff’s office said.

When he regained his footing, the officer fired his weapon, hitting the woman. She was given medical aid by officers until emergency crews took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name hasn’t been released pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.