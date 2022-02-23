KYIV (CBS News) — As the U.S. and other nations announced further sanctions against Russia in a bid to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from launching a full scale invasion of Ukraine, the situation on the ground was getting tenser by the minute.
With violence escalating in the country’s east, Ukraine’s government called up military reservists and on Wednesday, the National Security Council met in Kyiv and asked lawmakers to approve a national state of emergency, which would give authorities more powers to “strengthen security of public places and locations that are critical for the public,” Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s national security chief, said.