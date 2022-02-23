SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man injured in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. near the corner of Seventh and Minna streets.
The injured male victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Officers later placed the victim under arrest on suspicion of being a parolee wanted for an unrelated felony crime, according to police.
Police did not say whether they were able to arrest the shooter in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
