WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden on Thursday declared Russia’s continuing assault on Ukraine a “premeditated attack” and announced additional economic sanctions the U.S. and Western allies will impose on Russia in response to its incursion.
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Mr. Biden said during remarks at the White House, hours after the Russian assault began on Ukraine.
The president announced the U.S. will impose sanctions on four of Russia’s largest banks, in addition to two financial institutions the U.S. sanctioned earlier this week, meaning “every asset they have in America will be frozen,” he said.