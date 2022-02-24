GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire in a remote area of Sonoma County, authorities said Wednesday evening.
The fire was burning along Old River Road north of Guerneville and south of Rio Nido. It was first reported at about 8:30 p.m.
Units from Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Fire District were fighting the fire which was estimated at about two acres. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office also provided helicopter assistance.
The Press Democrat reported that firefighters were hiking to the area as of 9 p.m. and that crews would punch a dozer line into the fire Thursday morning to make it accessible to firefighters.
No evacuations were ordered.