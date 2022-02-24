SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A deep freeze sent temperatures plunging to near record levels across the San Francisco Bay Area early Thursday, carrying with them the threat of exposure and adding a bitter chill to the morning commute.

Freeze and frost warnings were in place until Friday as a blast of cold air from the Gulf of Alaska settled over the region.

“Another cold morning underway across the region with the coldest interior locations already in the 20s with widespread 30s away from the immediate coastline,” the National Weather Service warned. “With light winds and clear sky conditions, look for temperatures to continue to cool through about sunrise.”

The cold snap was expected to finally move out of the area on Friday afternoon.

“Similarly, another cold night/morning in store heading into Friday morning with overnight lows once again in the 20s across the interior and widespread 30s to near 40 elsewhere,” the weather service said. “As high pressure over the eastern Pacific builds toward the California coast, look for a slight warm-up Friday afternoon.”

While commuters were scraping the frost off their windshields, other refused to let the chilly conditions disturb their morning routines. Rick Mulvihill was among a group of swimmers taking their morning dip in the San Francisco Bay. There were no wetsuits to be worn as they dove into the Bay at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park.

“We go out every day, regardless how cold or warm it is,” he told KPIX 5. “The water is 52, the air is 40. Add that up and it’s under 100. When it’s under 100, we suffer. It’s just what we do. You get acclimated to it, but it doesn’t mean it’s easy.”

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa was among the coldest spots in the Bay Area for a second straight day. The temperature dropped to 25 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record low temperature for the day of 29 degrees set back in 2007 & 2019.

The weather service said that on Thursday morning temperatures range from the upper 10°s in the coldest interior spots of Monterey & San Benito counties with 20°s to 30°s for most other locations across the Bay Area and Central Coast. A few of the “warmest” spots are in the low 40s near the Coast and Bay.

With the cold kicking in, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District warned residents to read the manufacturer’s instructions on their space heaters and furnaces to prevent a carbon monoxide or fire tragedy.

“Make sure it’s well maintained, in the case of space heaters. Don’t use them near — common sense, but don’t use them near any flammable objects, bedding curtains, things like that,” said spokesman Steve Hill. “Any heating device that you use in your home has the potential to emit carbon monoxide if it’s not properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer.”