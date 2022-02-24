SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 42-year-old man was shot in the hip while standing outside in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Mission Street, where the victim was standing and felt pain in his hip, then realized he had been shot and walked to a nearby hospital, police said. The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
