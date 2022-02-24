SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Michelle Kuiper, the wife of beloved San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper, passed away over the weekend. She was 64.
The Giants released a statement from the family regarding her death on Sunday.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Bitter Cold, Polar Plunge In The Bay -- Winter Chill Grips Bay Area
“We are heartbroken to announce that Michelle Kuiper, Duane’s beloved wife of 36 years, passed away unexpected this past Sunday morning,” the family statement read. “Michelle, born on April 30, 1957, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and daughter who raised her children to be active members of their community.”READ MORE: Gilroy Woman Sentenced To 45 Day In Jail For Jan. 6th Storming Of Capitol
“She was a fierce advocate of women’s rights and it was important to her that her children and two granddaughters grow up to understand the importance of gender equity,” the statement continued. “Duane and their children, Cole and Dannon, are surrounded by family and loved ones at this difficult time and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”MORE NEWS: Brush Fire Burns Remote Area Near Guerneville
At her request, the family said, there will be no services.