SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has arrested two Santa Rosa bartenders accused of serving an underage man who was later involved in a suspected DUI crash that injured a horseback rider last December.

A press release issued by Santa Rosa police confirmed the recent arrest of the two bartenders in connection with serving an underage individual at the Final Edition bar located in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County at 412 Larkfield Center near Santa Rosa on Dec. 12 of last year.

An ABC accusation has also been filed against the bar, police said. The arrests and citation are believed to be connected to the Dec. 12 alcohol-related crash on Old Redwood Highway. Santa Rosa police officers responded to the crash after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in major injuries to a man who was riding a horse.

Police said the victim was participating in an annual march honoring the Virgin of Guadalupe. The male victims was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to authorities.

Through the investigation, officers identified the driver of the vehicle as 20-year-old Santa Rosa resident Troy Hale and determined Hale had possibly been drinking alcohol at the Final Edition bar in Larkfield. Santa Rosa police then contacted ABC, who opened a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation to determine the source of the alcohol.

ABC agents discovered Hale had been drinking inside the Final Edition bar for several hours prior to the crash, with the accident allegedly caused by Hale happening shortly after he drove away from the bar. A short time after the crash, officers located the suspect’s heavily damaged vehicle parked at an address in north Santa Rosa where Hale was contacted.

Hale was later arrested for felony DUI and other charges stemming from the police investigation. A search warrant was obtained for Hale’s vehicle and residence. While executing the warrants, officers located suspected fentanyl pills and suspected cocaine, which appeared to be possessed for the purpose of sale. Ammunition was also located.

Hale was on pretrial release for possessing a loaded firearm in public from a prior arrest in July 2021. A condition of his pretrial release is not to possess ammunition or firearms.

The TRACE investigation by ABC agents identified 41-year-old Jason James Correia of Santa Rosa and 38-year-old Mandy McClish of Santa Rosa as the bartenders allegedly responsible for serving Hale at Final Edition the night of the suspected DUI crash.

“Preventing youth access to alcohol and protecting communities from the dangers associated with these violations is a high priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in the issued release. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant, and carefully check identifications to prevent minors from gaining access to alcohol at their establishments.”

“SRPD is committed to educating the public about the dangers of drinking and driving, but also holding intoxicated drivers accountable for their decisions,” Santa Rosa Police Sergeant Christopher Mahurin added. “The SRPD Traffic Bureau regularly works with ABC agents to address overserving patrons at local bars and restaurants. This investigation is an example of how collaborating with other agencies will help keep our community safe.”

ABC filed an accusation against the alcoholic beverage license of the Final Edition bar that could result in penalties. The accusation includes allegations the bar sold alcohol to an underage individual who later caused great bodily injury to another person and permitting an underage individual to enter and remain on the premises. The accusation could result in a suspension of the liquor license for Final Edition.