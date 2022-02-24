LODI (BCN) — An 18-year-old Sacramento woman suspected of causing the fatal overdose of a 14-year-old girl in Lodi was arraigned on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, according to San Joaquin County prosecutors.
Sacramento resident Cecilia Rose Silva was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and has a set bail of $1 million after the teen girl’s fatal overdose over the weekend.READ MORE: Santa Clara County On Track To Ease COVID Indoor Mask Mandate On March 2
“It is imperative that we empower parents and community members to have a conversation with our youth about the instantaneous and deadly consequences of fentanyl,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. “My office will continue to prosecute those who manufacture, distribute and sell narcotics, especially those who distribute to our youth.”
Last Saturday, Lodi police officers responded to reports of an unresponsive 14-year-old child who had possibly overdosed.READ MORE: Bay Area Lawmakers, Politicians Condemn Russia's Attack On Ukraine, Demand Consequences
Police said the minor was transported to a hospital where he died two days later.
In addition to the voluntary manslaughter charge, Silva faces charges of child abuse and endangerment, and the transport and sale of narcotics or controlled substances, San Joaquin County prosecutors said Wednesday.
Silva is set to appear in the San Joaquin County Superior Court on March 8 for further arraignment and bail review.MORE NEWS: Inmate Found Dead By Hanging Inside Marin County Jail Cell
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.